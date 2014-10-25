Tacheles mit Tangueros 6: An Interview with Murat Erdemsel - Part B

An Interview with Murat Erdemsel Part A
In the 2nd session of our chat we talked about perception of music and musicality…
[05.06.14 22:57:57] Cassiel: Let's talk about musicality. A very important question (at least in my opinion) we have to discuss at the beginning: Is it „valid“ to assume a common perception of music? Or with other words: Is there any projection of an auditary perception to any other action (viewing a picture, dancing etc.)?
On your website you mentioned the Kiki-Bouba-experiment could you explain, why it may be important for dancers to know about this experiment and how you use it in your lectures?
Murat Erdemsel: I see two questions here. Perception is such a powerful thing that can show how unique each of us are. In the other hand, it can also separate us from each other. As Bruce Lee said once, “under the sky, under the heavens, there is but one family.” He also added, “styles separate men”.
I see it as a spectrum that we need to be aware, one side is "as it is" the other side "the way we see it, our perception". The way we hear the music or let’s speak in general, accepting things as we want them to be, makes us who we are, distinguishes our approach but also most of the time takes us away from the reality. Periodically, I sit and meditate Vipassana for 10 hours a day in 10 days in noble silence so I can just explain this to myself :)
“Tango music was already there”.
In fact we have been hearing the same tunes for the last 80 -100 years. My understanding is that students and young dancers quickly individualize their experiences and pick and choose based on their understanding and even convenience. Such approaches as; “my perception" , "the way I hear it" , "the style I choose”, "my teacher tells me that way" etc. makes the situation more troublesome. When it comes to music, before we include our perception in to it, there is about a couple thousand things to be aware of. I have seen a student showing up to the doorway of my musicality workshop, and asking me "what can be taught on musicality? - isn't it something we were born with? - Some have the ears for it some don't. - Should I really take this class?" I answer him, “musicians attend college for 5 years to learn music before they make their own choices, I think you should spend your next 1 hour and 30 minutes for the same “.
Cassiel: This really brings it up to the surface. You really think music is very important, can I say that?
Murat Erdemsel: Look, if you put a hundred people in one room, and tell them, some will be leaders some will be followers, and leave them there for 8 hours in silence, I guarantee, in just a few hours they will fight, hurt each other, in some cases they will kill. But if you played music, they would dance. With peace, with love and respect.
Tango music is already astonishingly rich, before we may or not involve our perceptions in to it. There is so much to study and understand before making personal choices about it.
Hope this covers the first question.
Before Kiki and Bouba, I made some workshops about using examples from ‘speaking a language ‘ . I found ways of using corresponding gestures in the dance. One of these workshops was called I-wanna-dance-tango. 4 words, with corresponding 4 steps - a pattern of 1 side, 2 forward then another side step to close. Students practiced how to put punctuations in the pattern as we do in language speaking. Using punctuations and pauses therefore creating new meanings out of the same 4 steps. Workshop would grow towards, stylizing the sentence, adding expressions. Ladies creating the sentence, telling him so he can dance her expression in the same 4 steps. This was the bridge to Kiki and Bouba idea.
Cassiel: Is this how you started to make presentations and lectures?
Murat Erdemsel: Yes. I worked for a studio in NYC called Dance Manhattan. I was young, eager and persistent. Another instructor at the studio was, Hector Del Curto, a current bandoneon player for the show Forever Tango, who also had the privilege of playing with artists like Osvaldo Pugliese and Astor Piazzolla. He used to teach musicality to advanced dancers while playing his bandoneon during his class: exceptional sessions as you can imagine.
|Hector Del Curto, Bandoneón
"I-wanna-dance-tango (it is not I WANT TO dance tango), then kiki and bouba workshops were good parts of this everlasting research I was going to get in to.
Cassiel: The most interesting aspect of the Kiki-Bouba-Experiment (in my opinion) is the fact, that it works in all cultures. Therefore there must be something specific in auditory perception. And in a next step. Tango music isn't randomly. I suppose there are specific elements in this music...
Murat Erdemsel: Wolfgang Köhler's Kiki and Bouba experiment was widely accepted even though he wasn’t the first man talking about the idea.
|Kiki and Bouba represented by TAN and GO
"Form" aspect of music was always present in kiki and bouba workshops. Form, as acknowledging phrases, sentences and paragraphs in a musical composition. In 2012, an invitation from Cambridge, UK to give a lecture to dancers, gave me a nice push to consolidate all these aspects to come up with a project "8 elements of music - every dancer should study”.
Cassiel: You teach the 8 elements with a lecture and workshops. Could you please describe your basic ideas?
Murat Erdemsel: It came to life on the dance floor. I kept trying to answer myself, "what is this thing that I am doing endlessly here and not getting tired?" Other than multitasking the 5 aspects we just spoke about above, (I, my partner, music, vocabulary, environment) there was something else that I was fascinated in my head, calculating, stitching, shaping things and making meanings. I finally realized what I was doing: syntaxing. Almost literally. Musical syntax, creating rules that can bring meaningful sentences by ordering the right musical words in their definitions. Those being the steps, movements and gestures, getting together in the music completing the puzzle. I started collecting tools which would make it easier for me to dance and to share with our students. 8 elements in tango music are the elements all tango dancers need to study.
- Beat (catching the most basic unit in tango)
- Rhythm (timeline made out of specifically ordered beats)
- Melody
- Harmony
- Texture (simplicity, complexity)
- Dynamics (strength of execution)
- Timbre (Color quality of the tone, using different instruments)
- Form (composition)
There has been a few more elements I worked on but then decided to exclude. Such as lyrics and history.
Cassiel: How is the initial approach from the students? Do they accept this abstract or theoretical approach? Do you see any difficulties or advantages?
Murat Erdemsel: I may appear to them to be too technical first. Setting up my projector, laptop, a wireless microphone. I try to dress up well, I speak decent English. I heard of some students immediately think of me as an American University professor who will “talk” about tango. But shortly after sharing the contents, they realize it is all made for the sake of instinctive learning. I believe in the strength of our sense “sight”, as much if not more than the other senses. Being a visual artist, I have witnessed the power of showing images to convey messages and reach them quicker yet deeper in mind.
So far feedback is tremendously positive. I am finding new ways of formatting it. Usually our workshops start with V, K, A. visual-kinesthetic-auditory approach. I like to make them move as quick as possible, make them use their hands, maybe sing. After 10 minutes of movement, invite them to have a seat for another 10 minutes for visual inspiration with my slides. Then practicing the rest of the workshop. This format has been the best for my workflow so far.
Cassiel: We should take the time and talk about each elements. For me it seems obvious when you speak about beat, rhythm and melody... dynamics is no problem.. maybe you could go a bit more in the details for the rest of your 8 elements (harmony, texture, timbre)?
Murat Erdemsel: You are right. Catching the right beat in the music was an obvious work for all of us in the beginning. Most of the musicality workshops I have attended were about rhythm and melody and how different orchestras interpreted these 2 aspects. But the timbre and texture aspects are far less studied yet very prominent part of the tango music. And there are hundreds of exercises can be made out of each aspect.
To define texture, I share with our students the artworks of Seurat, Van Gogh, and most expectedly Jackson Pollock. They defined the thick texture in their paintings very well, compared to the renaissance paintings of Leonardo and Raffaello. Later on Mark Rothko and few others with their minimalist approach are the good examples to define the effect of thin texture. In terms of complexity, Bruegel paintings are also in the presentation.
Then speaking of examples in classical music, I share "G. Mahler, Symphony no. 10 adagio Conducted by Leonard Bernstein" for thin texture with all of it’s beautiful plainness,
then "Lang Lang playing Franz Liszt, La Campanella" to share the thick texture with it’s complexity.
|Jackson Pollock at work
During the workshop I share some of these tangos:
Francisco Canaro, Adios Pampa Mia
Rodolfo Biagi, Quejas de Bandoneon especially the variation section.
And as a torture test to practice highly textured gestures, I bring in, Edgardo Donato, La Tablada, and El Acomodo.
Known quotes used during the presentation:
Thin texture: “less is more” - Robert Browning, 1855
Thick texture: “god is in the detail” - Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, 1886
Cassiel: You seem to be approaching the subject from many angles. It feels as it is not only about tango anymore. What do you discuss during the workshops about these quotes you mentioned above?
Murat Erdemsel: How many times we have heard wise people telling us "mistakes are your friends, do not be scared of making mistakes". But if you notice, only the people who mastered their work are able to say “don't be afraid of making mistakes”, "mistakes are opportunities" they say. These are the people who already have full control over their work. Even so, they actually come close to being bored with what they do, and seeking for surprises. For them mistakes are fun. For us, normal people, intermediate dancers, musicians, artists, mistakes are certainly not fun.
Let me give another example. If I climb up on a hill and look at the other side, and see how everything looks, then come down to explain everybody that on the other side of the hill, there is nothing to be afraid of. Do you think those people will be just as comfortable as I am about what can happen on the other side of the hill? They may trust me and take a step forward but they will never understand what I felt until themselves do it so.
Same thing applies to those world known quotes: "Less is more", "God is in details" (as Italians say "the Devil is in details"). You simply can not appreciate simplicity if you have not spent yourself in complications. If you claim you appreciate simplicity without that process, you don't quite know what you are talking about and actually secretly craving for the other.
Cassiel: Less is more = Thin Texture = Simplicity.
God is in details = Thick Texture = Complexity
Am I right making this supposition? What is your suggestion for the students after all?
Murat Erdemsel: Yes that looks right. What I suggest is a kind of a learning process that should always remind us to see the bigger picture. I suggest teachers to inspire their students to be honest, to be true to themselves and to the others. Mistakes are not always terrible. While they are there to avoid, they are sometimes unavoidable and we should be aware of them and prepare ourselves for the consequences.
Cassiel: What is the benefit for a tango-dancer of knowing special aspects of the texture? Will he recognize differences immediately? In what way could he enrich his dance?
Murat Erdemsel: After the workshop they can not not hear the textural differences. They make clear changes in their dance without needing to learn new steps and patterns. Composer of the piece had the skill of playing with these textures. All we need to do is, to become an organic part of it. It’s in the music when to be simple, when complex. See, again. It is not our perception nor our individual creativity skills. This is all in the music, very well arranged and organized. We simply need to listen and observe it as it is, then bring it on to the dance floor.
Cassiel: Do you think it is a suggestion or is it a demand?
Murat Erdemsel: That depends on how much we respect it. I take it as a demand, and always imagine Canaro's ghost who will come to my nightmares and mess with me if I do not dance to his composition respectfully. Have you seen his face? He seemed frightening.
Cassiel: And what do you mean speaking of timbre... that sounds strange in the first moment... Is it a question of composition or of performing?
Murat Erdemsel: I combine wikipedia descriptions in my slides. Here what it says about Timbre: Color and tonal quality of the sound, instruments. For example, Saxophone and trumpet may play a very same piece of melody. Same rhythm, pitch and dynamics and so on. What still makes them different from each other is timbre. They sounds timbrally different. Every human voice will differ by timbre from others’ voices. In the workshop we use this as being able to detect and differentiate the instruments. Thus taking different actions to them. Since we are 2 people in the partnership, we can even distribute some roles to alternating instruments. Many times, melody can be played as it is in a spoken conversation. One instrument plays the first half of the sentence, the other one plays the second half, as they ask and answer each other.
Working on Timbre, potentially allows us dancers, to play with these instruments and how they behave with each other. One of our most effective workshops. It is one another simple idea, but can be very challenging. I use:
Canaro, Corazon encadenado.
José Garcia, Junto A Tu Corazon.
Rodriguez, Marinero.
etc.
FORM. It is basically the composition of the music, its structure. Many times, tangos are composed in ABACA or ABABC form. Form teaches us, the understanding of the music as a whole, seeing it as a big picture. Hearing and dancing to the overall changes in the piece from paragraph to paragraph or from phrase to phrase rather than getting lost in small details.
|Carlos di Sarli's Indio Manso by Murat Erdemsel. 15in x 45in
Form aspect of the music influenced me very heavily and inspired me to make some tango paintings. This was one of the first moments for me to visualize the music. It truly helped me to simplify everything so I can get to express how to comprehend the music by seeing it, rather than only listening to it. You will find more detailed informations on my Website.
Cassiel: You mentioned your tango-paintings. I've seen your interview with Bob Neuman on YouTube 3 years ago. Do you find time to paint new tango-artworks?
Murat Erdemsel: As soon as I find the space and time I do. I want to make a new painting for Cara Sucia. Then later, another one for La capilla blanca. Both by Carlos Di Sarli.
Cassiel: But you have done it already (Cara Sucia) or do I mess up things now?
Murat Erdemsel: This makes me think of a turkish man once said, “not that I am aware of”, after hearing a question, do you have kids? Cara Sucia painting will be very different than the rest.
Most recently, Mervyn Dsouza from London, UK who attended one of my lectures and saw a small animation about the piece, cara sucia, sent me an email and shared this:
The original work she was inspired from was this:
Our dance to Cara Sucia.
Cassiel: You have danced a show recently in Copenhagen and published a video on YouTube. Would you like to describe the idea and your work to implement is (technically and as a dancer).
Murat Erdemsel: There are a few more of these paintings/videos on youtube. These are tango songs visualized on canvases with acrylics and painted as journalistic style illustrations reflecting the true elements in the music with only a gentle amount of interpretation. Panoramic painting follows the song second by second. I mostly used the "8 elements" we discussed in these paintings. Our dance performances with these paintings, gave me chance to show how 3 corners of the triangle are in balance. Music, Fine art and Dance. I am proud of the project overall, although it has not been so easy to technically perfect the presentation during performances. Audience can not see the entire artwork during the performance if they are not on high platforms. Floors are not perfect to project images all the time. Projectors we use are not powerful enough, etc.
Indio Manso (Carlos di Sarli) - Phrase Analysis
Indio Manso (Carlos di Sarli) and it's phrase analysis. Polar Coordinated
Indio Manso (Carlos di Sarli) - Step by Step Visualization
Indio Manso (Carlos di Sarli) - Danced by Michelle and Murat Erdemsel
Performance with the S.O.S. painting
Continue reading here:
An Interview with Murat Erdemsel - Part C
8 Anmerkung(en):
hello, Cassiel and Murat,
thank you for sharing part B with me and many others.
Just a few brief thoughts:
as a synesthete (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Synesthesia), I am delighted how you explicitly you show others what visual impact a piece of music has on you. I can follow you very well in this aspect, thank you for the inspiration.
I like the canvas on Cara Sucia, as it looks like the lego tools we used to teach grammar in a type 5 school to make things visible. This leads me to the didactic diligence I see in the ideas you both exchanged. You really think around how to make it comprehensive to your students. Thank you so much for bringing this differentiated methodical approach (v,k,a...) into teaching tango.
Timbre to be heard and explained as the playful conversation between the instruments, is a great dimension to think of. Again, to me as a synesthete, it come so natural. But people have others gifts and reach out for quick to get visualisations and explanations.
Let me close by the astonishment when I saw you, Murat, painting on a wall what I recognized as Guernica (P.Picasso)... I could not believe my eyes as I spent long afternoons years ago to leave Guernica repainted on a wall of my old college. Guernica has accompanied my as a child already, and yeah, a crazy dance it was to me. Years later, I figured out its real background...
so long, some brief thoughts. We could talk and write hours. Eli.
> We could talk and write hours.
Yepp!
But due to a lack of time I just wanna say
some BIG THANKS to Cassiel & Murat !!!
thomas kröter: Lieber cassiel, in unserem chat hast du gemutmaßt (ich hoffe ich darf das hier zitieren), für journalisten sei der umgang mit bloggern „phasenweise ungewohnt“. Die phase ist längst vorbei. Die gewöhnung hat allerdings mein früh gefasstes urteil bestätigt: Bloggern fehlt, was der linke journalist hermann l.gremliza vor jahren über chefredakteure und herausgeber gesagt hat: ein papierkorb oder wenigstens jemand, der sie redigiert. Ein erfahrener redakteur oder lektor hätte zum beispiel selbst aus der eitlen stoffsammlung „der große milongaführer“ ff. unter kürzung von, sagen wir 100 seiten, ein gutes buch gemacht (was immer du dann weiter vom inhalt gehalten hättest).
Ich weiß, das ist ein etwas harter übergang zu deinem h ö c h s t v e r d i e n s t v o l l e n interview mit murat erdemsel. Aber leider mag der journalist in mir ihn dir nicht ersparen. Du bist, so hab ich es wahrgenommen, in ehrfurcht vor deinem gesprächspartner und im stolz, dass du ihn bekommen hast – erstarrt. Auf diese weise sind drei schwer verdauliche brocken übrig geblieben. Noch dazu auf englisch, das unter tangotänzern in deutschland nicht so weit verbreitet ist, wie ich zunächst gedacht habe. Ich weiß nicht, ob du deine klicks zählen kannst. Aber anmerkungen hast du für alle drei teile halb so viele wie, deine technischen hinweise für djs generiert haben. Das finde ich höchst schade. aber vielleicht liegst auch daran, dass in dem text keine großen „aurfreger“ sind, die im netz besonders wichtig sind (weiß der journalist aus eigener leidiger erfahrung), um echo zu bekommen.
Wie ich es sehe, enthält der textberg drei verschiedene elemente:
- Die wandlung des internationalen tänzers murat, der scheinbar keine heimat braucht, zu einem mann, der durch das schicksal seines vaters entdeckt: da war doch so was, das andere leute wurzeln nennen. Dazu kommt der bruch des paares m-m – ein einschnitt den viele profipaare irgendwann erleben.
- Dann geht es um murats art, tanzende menschen mit ihrer eigenen musikalität und den strukturen des tango bekannt zu machen.
- Schließlich murats blick auf die deutsche tangoszene im internationalen vergleich.
Drei themen, die aufmerksamkeit verdient hätten. Ich bezweifle, dass zwischenüberschriften gereicht hätten. Ich glaube, dass der text noch ein wenig hätte bearbeitet werden sollen – inhaltlich geteilt und womöglich auch übersetzt.
So weit die neunmalklugen handwerklichen ratschläge eines journalisten.
Der tänzer in mir erinnert sich gern an den 3stündigen workshop mit m&m, in dem wir „indion manso“ auseinander genommen und wieder zusammen gesetzt haben. Meine tanzpartnerin konnte es schon nach 1 stunde nicht mehr hören. Für mich ist es eins meiner lieblings di sarlis geblieben. Kiki und bouba sind nicht so mein ding. Murat als maler auch nicht. Aber egal. auch wen mir stakkato und legato lieber sind, habe ich in den drei stunden mehr gelernt als in den meisten workshops. Die drei stunden haben meine art zu tanzen verändert. Neben der klaren struktur schätze ich an murats darstellungsweise übrigens den wunderbaren humor.
Außerdem sind, leider: waren die beiden ein der elegantesten paare, dich ich je gesehen habe.
Vielleicht ist das für dich noch ein zukunftsthema, lieber cassiel: musikalität und musikalische strukturen für tänzer ohne musikalische (vor)kenntnisse. In dem gebiet sind ja noch andere unterwegs, nicht nur Joaquín Amenábar. Ein methodenvergleich oder so. oder die - kürzere – vorstellung einer anderen herangehensweise.
Das wärs erst einmal. Ich bleib dir als leser treu – nicht zuletzt wg. deines blogrolls, der mir viele interessante leseerlebnisse eingetragen hat. Vielleicht schreibtst du (vorsicht: ironie) ja bald x wieder was richtig schön edo-dogmatisches, über das ich mich von herzen ärgern kann…
[Teil 1 von 2]@Thomas Kröter
Vielen Dank für Deine ausführliche Rückmeldung. Ja, es stimmt: Ich habe mich (und später auch Dich) gefragt, wie ein Interview in einem Blog auf einen Journalisten wirkt. Im Blog habe ich den unschätzbaren Vorteil, dass ich mich um Länge nicht (oder nur kaum) kümmern muss. Da bewundere ich jede Journalistin, jeden Journalisten, die/der mit einer Längenvorgabe schreiben kann - ich kann das nicht. Insofern ist Deine verklausuliert vorgetragene Kritik an der Länge des Textes durchaus berechtigt.
Ob es nun Ehrfurcht war, in der ich nach Deiner Vermutung erstarrt war, oder Stolz, dass ich Murat bekommen habe - ich weiß es nicht bestimmt; es fühlt sich irgendwie nicht stimmig an. Ich biete Dir deswegen eine andere Interpretation an: Mich langweilen viele Interviews, in denen man sprachlich glatt gebügelt die Ansichten eines Tango-Profis mundgerecht serviert bekommt. Ich bin langsam im formulieren von Gedanken und im Entwickeln von Ideen. Das ist heute sicherlich unpopulär, hatte aber durchaus schon große Zeiten erlebt. Ich bewundere heute noch die Interviews, die Günter Gaus in den 60er Jahren mit Zeitzeugen geführt hat. Nur zwei Menschen, eine Stunde, kaum spektakukäre Kameraführung, Zeit für Pausen und das Ganze obendrein noch in schwarz-weiß. Das ist so ein absoluter Kontrast zu den heutigen Talkshows, in denen die immer gleichen „beliebten“ Politiker herumgereicht werden und diese dann zwischen irgendwelchen „Experten“ und emotionsgeladenen Zuspielern, ihre Statements zum Besten geben. Die geäußerten Gedanken dieses medialen FastFoods entsorgen sich fast immer beinahe rückstandsfrei innerhalb von Stunden in den Köpfen der Medien-Konsumenten.
Es geht auch anders. Wen es interessiert, der mag sich das Interview mit dem damaligen Senator der Hansestadt Hamburg, Helmut Schmidt anschauen, damals war noch nicht absehbar, dass er jemals Bundeskanzler würde (er hatte sein Amt in Hamburg aufgegeben um als Oppositionspolitiker nach Bonn zu gehen), oder das bahnbrechende Interview mit Hannah Ahrendt. Diese Interviews sind ca. 50 Jahre alt, für mich aber wesentlich gründlicher, informativer und authentischer als moderne drei- oder fünf Minuten O-Töne, die von „Zeitzeugen“ (um es einmal allgemein zu formulieren) eingesammelt werden. Ich will mich bestimmt nicht mit dem großartigen Günter Gaus vergleichen, aber sein Verständnis von einem Gespräch mit einem Interview-Partner kommt meiner Art sehr entgegen. Dieser skizzierte Aspekt ist ganz grundsätzlicher Natur, dann kommt noch ein persönlicher Aspekt hinzu. Wenn ich jemanden um ein Interview bitte, dann überblicke ich - zumindest in groben Zügen - seine Leistung und es erscheint mir sinnvoll, das mit meinen bescheidenen Mitteln einer größeren Öffentlichkeit zugänglich zu machen (ich werde bestimmt nicht ein Interview mit einem Menschen im Tango führen, dessen Ansichten ich überhaupt nicht teilen kann). Das war bereits in den Interviews mit Christian Tobler und Melina Sedó so. In solchen Interview-Situationen versuche ich meine Meinung weitestgehend zurückzunehmen und frage nur dann energischer nach, wenn mich etwas stark interessiert, oder wenn ich etwas nicht verstehe. Ansonsten bestimmt mein Interviewpartner den Rhythmus des Gesprächs. Es ist wie beim Tango. Ich werde ja auch wohl kaum eine Tanguera auffordern und meinen Tango durchziehen, ich werde warten, zuhören und vorsichtig Angebote in meiner Kommunikation setzen um schließlich in einen Dialog zu kommen. Für mich verbietet es sich daher auch, dass ich den Text nachher einer intensiven Nachbearbeitung unterziehe. Um es plakativ zu formulieren: Ein Interview ist nicht meine Show, sondern die des Interview-Partners.
[Teil 2 von 2] Du hast Recht, in dem Text sind keine vordergründigen Aufreger. Murats Definition vom Tango und seine daraus resultierenden Ansichten über das Verhalten auf der Tanzfläche sind so ruhig und in sich schlüssig vorgetragen, dass es schwierig sein dürfte, dem zu widersprechen. Seine Überlegungen zur Musikalität sind im ersten Moment scheinbar unspektakulär, sie wirken langsamer.
Bin ich auf alle Punkte eingegangen? Nein, ich sollte vielleicht noch ein paar Worte zu Kommentar- und Zugriffszahlen verlieren. Mich hat das zunächst auch irritiert. Die Zugriffszahlen sind explodiert und kaum jemand hat kommentiert. Nun bin ich etwas länger als Blogger unterwegs und Zugriffszahlen sind mir nicht mehr so wichtig. Für die vergleichsweise wenigen Kommentare kann ich nur als Erklärung anbieten, dass zum einen das Interview in Englisch veröffentlicht ist (eine Übersetzung wollte mir nicht zufriedenstellend gelingen), zum anderen ist es ein vergleichsweise in sich abgeschlossener Text. Es geht um Murats Ansichten und er hat sie für mein Empfinden sehr logisch und nachvollziehbar dargestellt. Insofern gibt es sicherlich kontroversere Themen auf die sich Kommentierende stürzen können (wie z.B. meine technischen Anmerkungen für Tango-DJs). Das beunruhigt mich jetzt nicht. Wenn ich die drei großen Interviews, die ich gemacht habe, im Nachhinein betrachte, dann waren es immer Texte, die in meiner Wahrnehmung einen Wendepunkt markiert haben. Bei Christian war es die Technik in der Milonga, bei Melina war es die Didaktik im Tango und bei Murat ist sicherlich das Verhalten in der Milonga ein Punkt, der vielleicht einen bleibenden Eindruck in den Köpfen der Leser hinterlässt. Damit bin ich - im Rahmen meiner bescheidenen Möglichkeiten - sehr zufrieden.
Abschließend bedanke ich mich noch einmal für Deine ausführliche Rückmeldung und kann Dir gleichzeitig nur wenig Hoffnung machen, dass Du zukünftig in diesem Blog das finden wirst, was Du nach eigenen Angaben suchst. Für - kürzere - Vorstellungen oder Methodenvergleiche bin ich nicht der richtige Autor. :-)
"Die geäußerten Gedanken dieses medialen FastFoods entsorgen sich fast immer beinahe rückstandsfrei innerhalb von Stunden in den Köpfen der Medien-Konsumenten."
Dem ist nichts hinzuzufügen! Bravo!
thomas kröter: hast du am schluss etwa meinen ironie-hinweis nicht berücksichtigt?
wenn die zugriffszahlen explodiert sind, ist es ja gut. ich hätts nur schade gefunden. wenn die texte zu wenige menschen gelesen hätten. ich hab übrigens beim schreiben die jüngste "tanda of the week" mit varela und großem vergnügen gehört. wie findest du ihn speziell mit ledesema übrigens? schönen gruß
"8 elements in tango music are the elements all tango dancers need to study."
This is a sad and disturbing example of the kind of narrow-mindedness that arises when a teacher spends way too much time with classgoers and way too little with real-world tango dancers.
If this teacher tried this pitch on the dancers of a typical Buenos Aries milonga, he might learn something very useful. Or perhaps not...
